MSP helicopter targeted by laser while on patrol Tuesday night

(WXYZ) — A Michigan State Police helicopter was struck with a laser on Tuesday night, a spokesperson said.

According to MSP, Trooper 2 was on patrol over metro Detroit when they were struck by a green-colored laser.

Neither the pilot or the tactical flight officer were hurt, according to police.

Troopers were able to identify the source of the laser from an address in Madison Heights. They reported the information to the FAA, and troopers responded to the area and made contact with the suspect.

He was arrested and they found a laser on him.

Last year, there were dozens of reports of aircraft being targeted by lasers across metro Detroit, and in 2021, there were nearly 10,000 such laser incidents reported by pilots.

Kenny Winn used to work for Max Flight Helicopters out of Detroit. Now he works for a medivac emergency medical services company transporting patients with a flight medic and a flight nurse. They recently had a scary situation.

“I had a medical crew. We were responding to a scene and it was about 11 o’clock at night,” explained Winn. “I noticed a green laser light. I was being lazed. It hit me right in the eye. That’s what got my attention. My medic looked out the right window, he caught it in the eyes.”

According to the FAA, people who shine lasers at aircraft face fines of $11,000 per violation, up to $30,800 for multiple incidents, and even years in federal prison.