MSP investigating after two hospitalized in shooting on The Lodge freeway

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting that closed a portion of the freeway in Detroit early Sunday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Commuication center received a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning about a single-vehicle crash on northbound Lodge near McNichols, with the caller saying they had been shot at and were hiding.

First responders found the callers vehicles had bullet holes in it. The two people in the car, the 18-year-old driver from West Bloomfield and the 19-year-old passenger from Southfield, had been shot in their arms and were hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Another crash happened stemming from the initial crash, with another driver striking the abandoned suspect vehicle. That driver sustained minor crash injuries, according to police.

This portion of the freeway was closed overnight for an MSP investigation into the incident.

“Detectives are continuing to look for evidence and interviewing witnesses.” stated F/Lt Mike Shaw in a thread on X about the incident. “Currently, we are working to determine exactly what occurred and possible suspect(s). If you have information call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800 SPEAK.UP.”