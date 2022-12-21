MSP investigating double homicide in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police and the Michigan State Police were dispatched Wednesday for a reported double homicide in Inkster that claimed the lives of two people.

The incident, police say, happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at a home near the intersection of Williams and Carlysle in Inkster.

Wednesday, officers were seen walking through the neighborhood and knocking on doors. Police were also seen putting out multiple evidence markers in the area as part of the investigation.

The scene remained active this evening with several squad cars still there at the corner and the street blocked off.

WXYZ Police on the scene of a double homicide investigation in Inkster on Dec. 21, 2022.

7 Action News' Whitney Burney spoke to a neighbor who says he knows the family who lived in the home where the incident happened.

"I live in this community. I’ve been here for a while and it’s real shocking, surprising to something of this fashion happening especially to the family that it happened to. I know the father and the mother so. It’s just a sad day," said Brad Sledge, Inkster resident.

Michigan State Police will be handling the investigation from here.

"Currently, the investigation is in its beginning stages. Detectives are writing search warrants and waiting for crime lab techs. More information will be released as the investigation proceeds," MSP said in a statement Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing. We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.