MSP investigating after shots fired on I-275, vehicle found with bullet hole

ROMULUS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is investigating after a bullet hole was found in the driver's side door of a vehicle Wednesday morning, the department confirms to 7 News Detroit.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on I-274 in the area of Eureka Road.

MSP tells us that no one was hurt from this incident. They also tell us they are at the Romulus Police Department Headquarters with the victim's vehicle, which has one bullet hole in the driver's side door.

Authorities say they have a possible suspect vehicle at that same location.

Chopper 7 got video of the aftermath of the shooting. At this time, it's unclear whether or not the freeway will be closed for this incident