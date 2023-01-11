Watch Now
MSP investigating reported road rage shooting on northbound M-39

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 09:03:04-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a shooting on northbound M-39 this morning.

Police said in a tweet that they believe a road rage incident led to a shooting around 6:40 a.m. when the victim was exiting M-39 to east I-96.

Officials say the suspect tried to force the victim off the road before pulling alongside the vehicle and firing shots.

The victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times, but the driver was reportedly uninjured, according to police.

The M-39 ramp to east I-96 has reopened following a brief closure. Police say evidence was recovered during their investigation.

