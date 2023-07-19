MSP investigating suspected homicide on M-14 in Ann Arbor Township

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is investigating a suspected homicide that happened on westbound M-14 at Earhart in Ann Arbor Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they found the victim in a vehicle on the shoulder of the road with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe there was another vehicle involved in the incident, which reportedly happened around 4:25 p.m. Witnesses told police a black four-door older model sedan was seen leaving the area.

If you have any information, call 877-616-4677 or 1-855-MICH-TIP.