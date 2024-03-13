MADISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help to find the thieves who stole two Dodge Charger Scat Packs from a Lenawee County Dodge Jeep Ram Dealer.

MSP has released surveillance pictures and video of the suspects on X (the social network formerly known as Twitter).

MSP investigating theft of 2 Dodge Chargers from dealer's showroom floor

Video from CR Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram shows the suspects pushing a vehicle out of camera range in the showroom.

In all, police say they took a silver Dodge Charger Scat Pack and a baby blue Dodge Charger Scat Pack.

Search warrants have been written as part of the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Tropper Benjamin Lambrix at 734-242-3500.