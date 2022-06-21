MSP searching for 2-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped by drunken father

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are looking for a 2-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped by his father early Tuesday morning.

According to MSP, the 2-year-old child's biological father, Glen Moore, took the child by force around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Glen Lodge St in Royal Oak Township.

Police say the child's father entered the home to speak with the child's mother but at some point a fight started and the suspect took the 2 year old boy from his room and fled the location.

According to the dispatch, the child's father has problems and was highly intoxicated.

2-year-old child Legacee Moore was last seen in back shorts and a black Adidas jacket with no shirt.

The child and his father may possibly be driving in a four door black sedan. At the time the make, model, and registration plate of the vehicle are unknown.

Glen Moore is believed to still be in the southeast Michigan area.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency at 313-237-2450.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes in.