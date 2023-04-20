Watch Now
MSP: Small plane crashes in Flint, no injuries reported

Posted at 12:36 PM, Apr 20, 2023
FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are currently on the scene of a small plane crash in Flint. In a tweet Thursday, MSP said the plane crashed after losing power.

"MSP Flint is at the scene of a plane crash in the area of Linden & Bristol Rds. The small plane lost power & landed on the railroad tracks," MSP said.

Currently, no injuries have been reported in connection to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

"The FAA & NTSB are investigating. All rail traffic on the affected line has been halted temporarily," MSP said.

