MSP targeting commercial vehicles along I-94 in multi-state enforcement

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police and other state police organizations are teaming up to target commercial vehicles along I-94.

According to MSP, the multi-state operation called "Eyes on 94" will take place in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.

During the initiative, motor carrier offices will focus on violations by commercial vehicle drivers, including distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, improper lane use and failure to slow down.

“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” stated Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”