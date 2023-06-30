MSP targeting speeding & other risky diving behaviors during July 4 weekend

(WXYZ) — This Fourth of July weekend will be designated as an Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts) weekend. It runs from Friday until midnight July 4.

According to a tweet by the Michigan State Police, troopers will be focusing on risky driving behaviors that lead to crashes. These behaviors include speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence and tailgating. Troopers will also be looking for and helping drivers that need roadside assistance or may have broken down.

Operation CARE was started in 1977 as a collaborative effort between Michigan State Police and the Indiana State Police. CARE was founded to reduce the number of deadly crashes on highways during high travel weekends and now includes all 50 states and some territories.

