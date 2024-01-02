MSP teaming up with other agencies to raise awareness, educate people about human trafficking

Michigan State Police are working to raise awareness about human trafficking this month.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and MSP motor carrier officers are teaming up with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, officers from other states and Truckers Against Trafficking.

From Jan. 8-12, MSP motor carrier officers will work with those groups to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and enforce laws to crack down on traffickers.

The goal of the week-long initiative is to raise awareness and educate people in positions who may observe human trafficking take place. Those positions include commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees.

To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.