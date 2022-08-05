MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend.

Starting on Sunday, state police will be doing targeted enforcement from Monroe up to the U.P. to crackdown on dangerous driving.

“There’s so many drivers speeding, like whoa,” one freeway driver told 7 Action News in response.

The operation is being called “Stay Alive On I-75.”

Motor carrier officers and troopers will be focusing on violations by commercial vehicle and other drivers. That includes the following violations of:

Distracted driving

Following too close

Speeding Improper passing and lane use

Slowing down and moving over

“You’ve got kids and don’t know who is doing what. You’ve got to keep your eyes on the road,” another driver told us in the Monroe area.

The operation is expected to be highly visible and meant to put a stop to dangerous habits before it’s too late. The enforcement runs through Aug. 13 as part of a larger national strategy to improve highway safety.