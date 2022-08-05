MSP to target drivers on I-75 from Michigan/Ohio border to Sault Ste. Marie

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said they will be targeting drivers along I-75 throughout the state starting this weekend.

The "Stay Alive on I-75" campaign will focus on enforcement from the Michigan/Ohio state line all the way to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. It kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 7.

MSP said they will work to reduce traffic crashes involving commercial vehicles, and target distracted drivers, drivers following too closely, improper passing, speeding, improper lane use, and slow down and move over violations.

“This enforcement effort is part of our commitment to increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” stated Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “This coordinated operation seeks to increase awareness of dangerous driving behaviors through high visibility enforcement on the I-75 freeway.”