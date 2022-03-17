MSP troopers rescue man with autism who fell through ice after wandering from group home

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police troopers rescued a man with autism who had fallen through the ice in northern Oakland County late Wednesday night.

According to police, they were called to Groveland Township after a report of a man with autism who left his group home. They responded and began the search immediately.

About two hours in, troopers were notified that someone had fallen through the ice about 4.5 miles from the group home. They arrived at the pond and heard someone calling for help.

Troopers then headed onto the ice right away to rescue the man, who was submerged up to his chest and suffering from hypothermia.

According to police, one of the troopers fell through but continued to head toward the man by breaking ice in front of him. A second trooper was able to reach the man without falling through.

The troopers were able to get the man out of the water and drag him to shore. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

