MSP troopers shoot, kill suspect who allegedly murdered & dismembered his wife

Michigan State Police troopers shot and killed a suspect who was wanted for allegedly murdering and dismembering his wife over the weekend.

According to MSP, the incident happened along Telegraph near 7 Mile on Detroit's west side on Monday night, when they were attempting an arrest warrant for the man.

Police say the suspect, who is from Burton, was located driving in a vehicle with a woman in the car. They pulled the man over, but police said they observed the man pointing a gun at himself and then at the female passenger.

According to MSP, as he pointed the gun at the passenger, they opened fire and shot him multiple times.

ABC12 in Flint reports that the man allegedly killed and dismembered his wife over the weekend.

According to WJRT, they were called to an apartment on Saturday for a well-being check. When they arrived, they found the woman dead and dismembered, with her body parts placed in trash bags in the bath tub of the apartment.

Police spent the weekend trying to locate her husband, according to WJRT, and they eventually found him in Detroit. That's when troopers tried to arrest him.