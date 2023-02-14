MSU: All campus-related activities canceled for the next 24 hours

Michigan State University said all campus activities are canceled for the next 48 hours after a shooting was reported on campus.

According to the university, people should not come to campus on Tuesday, and all activities include athletics, classes, and campus-related activities.

Around 8:40 p.m., MSU police said they heard reports of shots fired on campus. Since then, agencies from around the state have rushed to the scene and are all around campus.

The suspect is still on the loose, police said, and they are looking for a short male possibly wearing a mask.

Police are providing an update at 11 p.m.