MSU announces Spartans will resume in-person classes Jan. 31

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University classes are planned to resume in person on Jan. 31. MSU President Samuel L. Stanley has released a statement regarding this semester.

"First, we want to thank you for your cooperation over the past weeks as we began the semester with campus open," said Stanley. "We know it wasn’t what we all wanted, but we felt it was necessary to ensure we could begin the semester in a way that would allow us to deliver content consistently and equitably while the Omicron surge was at its peak."

With classes resuming in-person, the university addresses that their mask mandate will continue. In Stanley's statement, they also point out that staff and faculty are preparing for both in-person and hybrid instructions.

For Spartans needing to get tested on campus, there will be available testing at Spartan Stadium.

Students are required to receive and report their COVID-19 booster by Feb. 1. Stanley writes that students can start submitting their booster information on Jan. 26 through MSU's vaccination verification form.

