MSU apologizes after photo of Hitler appears on scoreboard before game

Posted at 10:13 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 22:13:28-04

Michigan State University has issued an apology after a picture of Hitler appeared on the scoreboard before the game against Michigan on Saturday night.

Photos and video posted to social media showed the photo of Hitler on the scoreboard.

The university said it acme from a third-party source, and we've learned it was part of general knowledge trivia that they played before the game.

One of the questions asked where Hitler was born.

"We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future," a statement from the university said.

