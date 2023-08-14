MSU board to discuss allowing alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium & other arenas

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees will consider a resolution to amend the university's alcoholic beverages ordinance on Wednesday morning.

The special meeting comes about a month after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that allows alcohol sales at college sporting events.

Senate Bill 247 passed with a 34-2 vote in the Senate and an 85-23 vote in the House, and will allow liquor licenses to sporting venues on premises of public universities.

According to MSU, the resolution would allow alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Student Events Center, Munn Ice Arena and Old College Field – which has the soccer, softball and baseball fields.

Currently, 11 of the 14 Big Ten schools allow alcohol sales at games.

"Authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at sporting events will bring us on equal footing with other universities," Whitmer said in a statement.