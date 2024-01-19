MSU Interim President's letter details plans for one-year anniversary of campus shooting

(WXYZ) — In a letter to the Michigan State University community, the school's interim President Teresa Woodruff updated plans the school is making to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly shootings on campus.

The plan for the anniversary on February 13 is being assembled by committees which include students, staff, and faculty. Most courses will not be held that day, but the university will remain open. The school is stressing that participation in any event is voluntary.

In her open letter, Woodruff noted the following events for February 13:

Student organizations, led by the Associated Students of MSU and in conjunction with the Center for Community Engaged Learning, are sponsoring a day of service focused on the larger MSU/East Lansing communities. The daylong initiative will provide opportunities for students, faculty and staff to take action that day in a positive manner in their community. More information about specific opportunities and links to sign up to participate will be shared soon with students, faculty and staff.

An evening remembrance gathering will offer members of our campus and local community a place to come together in commemoration, support and recognition of Feb. 13, 2023. The gathering is scheduled for 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and will take place outdoors north of Spartan Stadium, near The Spartan statue. The event will be open to the public. MSU is working on plans to promote remote engagement with the event as well, and more details will be available soon.

Reflective spaces will be set up across campus during the day on Feb. 13 for those who wish to spend time quietly reflecting safely. Counseling support will be available at each location.

Counseling staff will be available to provide support to our community at these planned events. Please note that we will be using outside counselors to ensure MSU staff can spend this day as they choose.

You can read Woodruff's entire open letter below: