MSU police search for missing 18-year-old last seen leaving Yakeley Hall

Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 02, 2021
(WXYZ) — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 18-year-old who was last seen late Friday on the university’s campus.

Police say Brendan Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight. He reportedly was visiting friends and is not a student.

Investigators said it's possible Santo intended to walk about a half-mile to the Brody Neighborhood. They also said there are no signs that he left the East Lansing area. Santo's vehicle was found where it was last parked.

Santo is described as 5’10” and 160 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-top shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Resources from other state and local law enforcement agencies are being used to assist in the investigation including searches by foot, helicopter, drone, and boat.

Police have been interviewing those who last had contact with Santo and are reviewing surveillance video, as well as cellular, smartphone and GPS data. They are encouraging the public to continue sharing information and said they will follow up on all related leads.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Santo on Oct. 29 to contact investigators if they have not yet spoken to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Terrill at 517-388-6291 or TerrillJ@police.msu.edu. Tips can be sent to 844-99-MSUPD or tips@police.msu.edu.

Additional resources are available to the campus community. MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services is available 27/7 by calling 517-355-8270. The MSU Employee Assistance Program is available by calling 517-355-4506.

