Governor Whitmer discusses how community came together in wake of MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. — In just 48 days into the new year, 69 mass shootings have taken place in America, according to The Gun Violence Archive.

The deadly shooting at Michigan State University was number 64.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke with FOX 17 on Friday, not only as Michigan’s leader but as a Spartan.

“Well, being a Spartan is part of our identity, you know? I went there for undergrad and for law school. I’ve lived in East Lansing my whole life, virtually. You know, people, they carry MSU in their heart no matter where they go,” said Whitmer.

The governor shared just how painful and heavy this week has been, emphasizing that anything she’s feeling pales in comparison to the families of the victims.

FOX 17 Governor Gretchen Whitmer attends a vigil for students killed in the Michigan State University shooting.

She says one bright spot has been seeing not only MSU students come together, but the entire state of Michigan.

“And I think one of the things that I took as a little light in this dark moment is to see how the MSU community came together, to see how the students – the heroism of the students, letting scared fellow students into their dorms, keeping them safe, sitting in dark closets, trying to be careful and quiet and holding one another's hands,” the governor told FOX 17.

Governor Whitmer shares story of how classmate jumped into action to save MSU shooting victim

Whitmer shared a conversation she had with one of the shooting victims this week.

“But I’ll also share with you one of the conversations I had with a recovering student who was shot. He shared with me that one of his classmates jumped into action, took off their shirt, pressed on the wound, and kept them from losing so much blood that they've they would not have made it. And so, I hear stories like that and how much the student loves Michigan State. And I think about, you know, even in these most horrific circumstances and the darkest, heaviest moments, you can see the good in some folks and I thank God for that,” said Whitmer.

And as the governor grieves with the rest of the state, Democratic lawmakers are moving forward with gun control legislation.

FOX 17 Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a vigil for students killed in the Michigan State University shooting.

Thursday, several bills were introduced focusing on safe storage practices, universal background checks and strengthening extreme risk protection orders.

In the past, we’ve seen some resistance to measures like this.

We asked Governor Whitmer what she thinks it’s going to take to get bipartisan support.

“You know, I'm not sure. I've been trying for years; I'm going to continue to try. I will tell you that I've had a lot of gun owners and conservatives reach out in the wake of this most recent shooting and say ‘I want to be a part of getting some common sense changes to the law done.’ So, I'm hopeful that Republicans in the Legislature are hearing that and taking that seriously as well,” said Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer on what she thinks it’s going to take to get bipartisan support for gun control bills

Whitmer emphasized that her priority is making Michigan a safe place to live and says there is space at the table for anyone focused on solving problems.

“Our goal should be making our communities safer, making our campuses and schools safer, making churches and synagogues and grocery stores safer. And that's really where I think we can find common ground.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube