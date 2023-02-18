LIVE AT 1: MSU officials to give update Sunday, classes scheduled to resume Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety is scheduled to hold a press briefing Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, campus police said university officials will give an update on the preparations for resuming classes on Monday.

Watch the briefing at 1 p.m.:

UPDATE: The next news briefing will take place tomorrow (2/19) at 1 p.m. at the Henry Center for Executive Development — 3535 Forest Rd., Lansing, MI 48910.@michiganstateu leadership will give an update on preparations for resuming classes on Monday. pic.twitter.com/kiJULGRo7E — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 18, 2023

Classes, along with many athletic events, were canceled following Monday's deadly mass shooting on campus.

The update is at the Henry Center for Executive Development.

Stay with FOX 17 for updates as we learn more about MSU's plan to resume classes Monday.

