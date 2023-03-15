MSU Police thanks 70+ agencies that responded to deadly shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It’s been more than a month since the deadly shooting on Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus. Now we have a clearer picture of how massive the law enforcement response to the shooting was.

MSU Police extended a formal show of gratitude to all who responded on the night of Feb. 13.

In all, more than 70 agencies made their way to campus and administered life-saving efforts.

The following map puts the full scope of that response into perspective:

Each county highlighted on the map — Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Kent, Livingston, Oakland, Shiawassee and Wayne counties — had at least one agency respond.

Agencies from West Michigan include the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

We spoke with KCSO two days after the tragedy about what it takes to respond to a crisis like this.

"It does make things difficult communication-wise, so any large-scale incident is always going to be a very chaotic scene, but the goal is just to be there as a resource if needed because not all communities have access to different technologies, vehicles and specialty teams," said Sgt. Eric Brunner with KCSO. "You just kind of trust in your instincts [and] start heading that way, because you can always turn around, right?"

What the map doesn't show is the state and federal agencies that responded, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; the FBI; the U.S. Marshal Department; and 10 different MSP teams.

