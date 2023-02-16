MSU student organization delivers free meals to students

All Together, a registered student organization at Michigan State University, announced Wednesday a service to provide free meals for students in the wake of Monday's school shooting.

"In this time of uncertainty for our community, our organization wants to try and offer a little comfort to the students on campus who are still processing the trauma of what unfolded on Monday night. After the horrific events that took place earlier this week on our campus, we wanted to do our best to contribute how we could by offering to purchase and deliver free meals to students on campus," said Aryn Hillman, public relations and communications chair with All Together.

Demand for meals has increased significantly in the days following the announcement, Hillman said, and so has the need for donations and volunteers to support the effort.

"We are a small organization and thought we may be helping to bring comfort to about 5-10 students, but we have now received over 300 requests across the campus," Hillman said. "We started a GoFundMe to fund these extra orders we could not have anticipated and to allow us to provide for even more students. Any extra funds in this GoFundMe after we end our service, we will donate to other MSU recovery efforts."

Initially, the free meal effort was to run though Friday, February 17 but due to growing demand, All Together has asked for volunteer and donor to extend it through Sunday, February 19.

Free food and delivery is available to any student living in the dorms. The service begins today and will run daily from 11am to 7pm.

All Together, Michigan State University

To apply to receive meals through this service, email RSO.Alltogether@msu.edu.

"We hope you all are safe and feel free to reach out to us via DM if you need any help or someone to talk to," Hillman added.

