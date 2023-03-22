Watch Now
MSU student released from hospital following mass shooting, 1 remains hospitalized in critical condition

MSU Shooting
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 11:56:25-04

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WXYZ) — One more student injured during the mass shooting at Michigan State University last month has been released from the hospital, according to police.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety tweeted an update on Wednesday detailing the status of the students still hospitalized following the incident.

Three students were discharged previously.

The one student who remains in the hospital is listed in critical condition.

On February 13, a gunman opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, killing three students and injuring five others. Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson were killed in the shooting.

