MSU student released from hospital following mass shooting, 1 remains hospitalized in critical condition

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WXYZ) — One more student injured during the mass shooting at Michigan State University last month has been released from the hospital, according to police.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety tweeted an update on Wednesday detailing the status of the students still hospitalized following the incident.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the hospitalized students:



• 1 student has been discharged (previously in fair condition)



• 3 students were previously discharged



• 1 student remains in critical condition

Three students were discharged previously.

The one student who remains in the hospital is listed in critical condition.

On February 13, a gunman opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, killing three students and injuring five others. Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson were killed in the shooting.

