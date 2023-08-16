MSU to allow alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium, other campus venues

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University announced that its Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to approve alcohol sales at certain venues on campus.

“The actions we are taking today create a better fan experience for Spartans and those visiting our athletic venues,” said Board Chair Rema Vassar, Ph.D., in a press release. “Amending our alcoholic beverage ordinance to limit alcohol-related incidents creates a more welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.”

The university cited data that reportedly showed regulating alcohol purchases during athletic events helps to reduce binge drinking.

MSU is now the 13th university in the Big Ten to announce plans to sell alcohol in athletic venues and the 10th to offer alcohol in its football stadium.

The university is planning to open sales starting on September 16 when MSU takes on Washington at Spartan Stadium.

Additional venues will potentially include the Breslin Students Events Center, Munn Ice Arena and Old College Field.

“This decision improves the gameday experience for members of our community as they come together to support our university,” said Alan Haller, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics at MSU, in a press release. “Providing the opportunity for fans to safely and responsibly consume alcohol at Spartan Stadium and some of our other venues offers them the same amenities they enjoy when supporting Spartans on the road at many of our Big Ten peer institutions.”