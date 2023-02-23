1 Michigan State victim discharged from hospital; 1 remains critical

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of the five victims in the Michigan State University shooting has been discharged from the hospital, according to the latest update from Sparrow Health officials.

The student that was discharged was previously in serious condition, officials say.

As of Thursday morning, one student remains in critical condition, two students are in serious but stable condition, and one is in fair condition.

Michigan State students returned to class on Monday, a week after a gunman opened fire in two buildings on the campus, killing three people and injuring five others. Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson were killed in the shooting.

The funerals for the victims were held over the weekend and earlier this week.

Supporting MSU:

The Spartan Strong Fund is established through the university.

The university states that the fund is “here to help address the immediate needs of students, faculty, and community members whose lives and livelihoods may have been impacted by an unexpected event or emergency.”

Click here to support the Spartan Strong Fund.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Arielle Anderson. Click here to learn more.

A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the injured victims, Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez. You can learn more here.

The Alliance Catholic Credit Union is accepting donations for the Verner family. Find out more here: https://allianceccu.com/alexandriaverner/.

