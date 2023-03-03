Watch Now

2 additional students released from hospital following mass shooting at MSU

Paul Sancya/AP
Students gather where flowers are being left at the Spartan Statue on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 2:50 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 14:50:34-05

(WXYZ) — Two more students injured in the mass shooting at Michigan State University in February have been released from the hospital.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety tweeted out the update on Friday.

Another student had been discharged previously.

Of the two students who remain in the hospital, one is in fair condition and another is in critical condition.

On February 13, a gunman opened fire in two buildings on the campus, killing three people and injuring five others. Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson were killed in the shooting.

