Family of MSU shooting victim looking for wheelchair-accessible van as he recovers

(WXYZ) — The family of one of the students critically injured in the mass shooting at Michigan State University earlier this year is reaching out to the community for help as he continues to recover.

The family of Nate Statly says he’s spent five months in several health care and rehabilitation facilities. They say his condition has “vastly improved” and he’s talking and laughing again.

His family is now setting their sights on the day he will be able to come home. They say Statly will likely need a wheelchair when he’s released and they'll need a van that's equipped with a wheelchair lift.

They’re asking for help and recommendations with finding a van as his parents are at his bedside and renovating their home preparing for his return.

“Recently, Nate has given us so much hope by demonstrating his dedication and strength during the overnight stay for inpatient rehab. He's also been talking and laughing again, which has only reminded me how much happiness Nate can bring to a room, even in this situation,” the family said in an update on GoFundMe. “For his return, we've had to make modifications to our home for Nate's limited mobility.”

Statly’s family also thanked the community during this update, saying they’ve felt loved and cared for.

“So many of you amazing folks have offered us so much support in this time. To know that you've been thinking of Nate and my family has created a feeling of love and care that is difficult to adequately describe. We appreciate you all so much, as does Nate, and I remain confident that the next time you'll hear from me, I'll be sharing good news of his return home,” the family said.

To contact the family, visit their GoFundMe page and reach out to the organizers.