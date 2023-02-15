Hundreds of MSU students gather at Capitol for sit-down protest following shooting

Hundreds of people, including Michigan State University students, gathered at the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday for a sit-down protest and rally following the mass shooting on MSU's campus Monday.

"This isn't about politics anymore. This is about safety, this is about us, the students who are here risking it," Maya Manuel, a student, said. "I'm afraid to be standing up here right now. I was afraid to walk out of my house this morning. This is the first time in less than 48 hours that I am out of my house, so please acknowledge us today."

The students sat on the Capitol steps and were eventually joined by several lawmakers who spoke at the protest. It included Rep. Elissa Slotkin, State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, State Sen. Darren Camilleri and more.

On Monday night, a suspect opened fire in two buildings on the Michigan State campus, killing three students and wounding five others. Those five remain in critical condition.

The students who were killed were identified as Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner.

Vigils are being held Wednesday in East Lansing, Ann Arbor and Clawson to remember the victims of the shooting.

Michigan State released a video of Interim President Theresa Woodruff Tuesday night expressing her gratitude to the community and sending condolences for the lives lost. She also thanked law enforcement, first responders, government officials, other colleges and universities and the community for their support.

In the video, Woodruff said the university canceled classes for the rest of the week.