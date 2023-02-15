'It is a really big loss': Family, friends honor lives lost at MSU during vigil

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A number of vigils were held Tuesday in communities across metro Detroit to honor the three students killed Monday night on Michigan State University's East Lansing campus.

Their lives ended at the hands of a gunman with no ties to the university, according to police. Five others were critically injured in the mass shooting.

All three victims, Arielle Diamond Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner lived full and beautiful lives, according to the people who knew them best.

Their fellow Spartans showed up for them, even though some of them were hiding in closets and dorms less than 24 hours before, just hoping to survive the night.

St. Paul of the Lake Catholic Church in Gross Pointe Farms served as a haven Tuesday night for dozens still trying to shake the feeling they're in danger.

"A lot of time what happens at services like this or even funerals, it doesn't kind of register for a while," Father Tom Slowinski said.

Fraser and his family were parishioners at St. Paul's. Slowinski says they will remember their son as a beam of light, not a victim.

"Not letting the darkness or despair and certainly not resentment get the better part of their spirit," Slowinski said. "If they can remember that, I think it's going to serve them well in the days to come."

Fraser was the leader of his fraternity. On their website, Phi Delta Theta posted in part:

"Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan state, and those he interacted with on campus."

Arielle Diamond Anderson, like Fraser, was a graduate of the Gross Pointe school district.

She was halfway to graduation and inching closer to her dream of becoming a pediatrician.

"I haven't grasped it yet. She was just with me the weekend. So, I thank God that he gave me time to spend with her. She was beautiful," said April Davis, Anderson's grandmother.

In Clawson, Alexandria “Alex" Verner was remembered for her gift of staying positive and keeping her friends out of trouble.

"You truly can't create a more perfect kiddo and as her high school principal and family friend, you know that's what we lost," Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said.

Family and friends are now just left with memories of these three uniquely beautiful human beings.

Whether it's Gross Pointe Park, where Fraser is from, Harper Woods where Anderson grew up or Clawson where many saw Verner blossom into a young woman, this cuts deep and will certainly scar.

"It is a really big loss," said Michelle Haight, who knew the Verner family.

Slowinski confirmed Fraser's funeral is taking place at St. Paul's at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Related:

