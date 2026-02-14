Michigan State University holds day of remembrance 3 years since mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University held a day of remembrance on Friday to mark three years since the mass shooting that forever changed campus.

The university canceled classes on Friday. Support services and activities were available on campus.

A moment of silence at 8:10 p.m. honored the lives of the three students who were killed on Feb. 13, 2023 — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

Anderson and Fraser were from Grosse Pointe and Verner was from Clawson.

Several others were shot, with some victims suffering devastating injuries.

The Beaumont Tower bells tolled as the campus, including buildings, lit up with the color green.

