MSU Police release updated timeline from the Feb. 13 mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Early Thursday morning, the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety released an updated timeline of the shooter's movements on Feb. 13.

The update also included an expanded timeline of events, weapon information and other findings of the investigation.

Through a thorough investigation, police determined a timeline starting when the shooter, Anthony McRae, was first noted on campus.

The times labeled with an (*) were learned about through the investigation and not known by law enforcement on the night of the shooting.

*7:19 p.m. – McRae exits bus at Grand River/Berkey Hall bus stop

*7:24 p.m. – McRae walks eastbound on Grand River Avenue in front of Broad Art Museum

*7:26 p.m. – McRae walks northeast across Grand River Avenue

*8:12 p.m. – McRae walks westbound in front of Broad Art Museum

8:18 p.m. – First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911

8:19 p.m. – Officers dispatched to Berkey Hall by Ingham County 911

*8:19 p.m. – McRae is seen walking westbound along Grand River Avenue in front of Ramp 6

8:20 p.m. – First officers arrive at Berkey Hall

*8:23 p.m. – McRae fires one shot while walking from Berkey to the Union

*8:24 p.m. – McRae enters the Union

8:26 p.m. – First report of shooting at the Union

*8:26 p.m. – McRae exits the Union and leaves campus

8:27 p.m. – Officers dispatched to the Union by Ingham County 911

8:27 p.m. – Officers arrive at the Union

8:30 p.m. – First MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place

8:31 p.m. – Second MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place

*9:14 p.m. – Person matching description is seen walking northbound on Harrison Road near Grand River Avenue

10:04 p.m. – MSU Alert sent, suspect description given

10:54 p.m. – MSU Alert sent, instructions to monitor alert.msu.edu for more information

11:02 p.m. – First news conference takes place

11:18 p.m. – Photo of McRae shared on MSU DPPS social media

11:33 p.m. – MSU Alert sent, more descriptive suspect description given

11:35 p.m. – Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Road near High Street in Lansing

11:49 p.m. – Officers approach person matching description and he completes suicide with a gun

12:20 a.m. – MSU DPPS confirms the deceased person matching description as McRae with the public

12:25 a.m. – Second news conference takes place

12:27 a.m. —MSU Alert sent, shelter-in-place lifted

12:28 a.m. — MSU DPPS posts to social media that shelter-in-place is lifted

1:07 a.m. – MSU Alert sent, bus service information for reunification center

1:35 a.m. – Third news conference takes place

8:02 a.m. – Fourth news conference takes place

12:12 p.m. – News release disseminated

The MSU Police also released a map that detailed the 5-mile route that McRae took following his attack on campus. The route was determined through calls from community members and surveillance cameras. MSU Police note that the route does not depict deviations that McRae may have taken to evade law enforcement or first responders.

MSU Department of Police and Public Safety

MSU Police have also released information regarding the weapons found on the shooter at the time of his death. A Hi-Point C-9 9mm handgun purchased on Sept. 7, 2021, and a Taurus G3 9mm handgun, purchased Oct. 5, 2021, were found on him. Both guns were legally purchased but were not registered.

The Taurus was found loaded with 13 rounds in the magazine and one in the chambers at the time of McRae's death. The Hi-Point was found with nine rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber at the time it was recovered. Ten magazines for the Hi-Point were found in his backpack, along with 136 rounds of loose ammunition. A note was also found in McRae's pocket.

No other weapons were found at McRae's residence, and after searching into his electronic devices, police determined that McRae did not have any personal or professional ties to the university. Police also say that McRae acted completely alone.

Other findings from the investigation are that McRae's blood alcohol content level was .04%, and he had THC in his system at the time of his death.

To view the full press release from MSU DPPS, click here.

