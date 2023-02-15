MSU students and lawmakers gather at capitol steps calling for gun reform

LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds of Michigan State University students gathered on the capitol steps Wednesday afternoon calling for gun reform following the mass shooting on campus Monday night.

Three students, Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner, and Arielle Anderson died after a gunman opened fire in Berkey Hall and the MSU student union. Five other victims remain in critical condition. Fellow Spartans stood in front of their peers at the capitol recounting the terrifying moments as the gunman terrorized campus.

"For the over four hours that Spartans sat in fear, I called my sister nine times, and every single time I didn’t want to hang up because I wasn’t sure if it was the last time," said one student.

"I’m about to be 19 next week and I can’t even imagine how my family would’ve felt if I didn’t make it to my next birthday," another tearful student said at the podium.

Students sat side by side on the capitol steps before sitting in single file lines on the capitol sidewalk. The organizer, Maya Manuel, said she wanted the community and lawmakers to see the faces of those who have gone through the tragedy and are now working through trauma.

"You don’t have to understand how we feel. You don’t have to act like you know how we feel. We just need you to acknowledge us," said Manuel when she took the podium.

Several lawmakers also attended the protest including State Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-8th district), State Rep. Julie Brixie (D- 73rd district), and U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-7th district).

"It's devastating to me. One of my closest friends in high school her older brother was shot and killed in the Virginia Tech shooting and this many years later you still feel it. I hate that when I talk to these kids it’s a shared experience," said McMorrow.

The Democratic lawmakers called for red flag laws, extensive background checks, and magazine capacity limits among other gun reform measures.

“These are common sense legislation that we know works. There’s research that shows it works, 80-90% of Americans agree with it. It’s just we have to have the will to do it," said McMorrow. 'And now with a new majority, we’re going to get it done."

The conversation at the Capitol Wednesday was identical to conversations that have arisen following other mass shootings/ acts of violence across the nation.

"Change is coming. Change has arrived. Michigan voters clearly spoke about what they want. They are tired of empty platitudes. They want action. I’m proud to stand among colleagues and anyone who wants to work on this issue," said Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D). "In conversations with House leadership, Senate leadership, the governor's office, I know that common sense gun reform is on the table. We are working diligently, canvassing stakeholders to make sure this legislation is effective, holistic, and equitable."

Puri was one of the first lawmakers who spoke during the demonstration. He began by talking about a statement he released following the shooting which he says has likely "ruffled feathers". In the statement, Puri begins with the words "F*** your thoughts and prayers" which was critical to some lawmakers' responses to the shooting.

"We deserve better. I am a man of faith. I’m a man of prayer. My heart is full of thoughts and prayers to the victims and families of the Michigan State University community but we also need to be cognizant to the fact that we need to do more," said Puri.

While several Republican lawmakers were critical of Puri's statement, they say they're also committed to preventing future mass shootings.

"The first thing in the long term is what kind of bills can we look at that maybe can impact violence? But in the short term, the immediate term is the lack of enforcement that would have prevented this specific shooting and it’s very disgusting to have legislators say 'f your thoughts and prayers' when family members are giving thoughts and prayers today. They can’t wave a wand and stop all the problems," said Senator Jim Runestad (R-23rd district). "We have to go after these gun crimes in a very serious way to stop these types of individuals from getting guns."

Republicans say the laws around gun ownership and violence prevention currently on the books need to be enforced.

"One of the questions that’s come to light initially at least at a first glance is what was (the gunman) doing out? This person committed a felony, pled down to a misdemeanor. Why was this person out in public? Let alone with a firearm," said Representative Andrew Beeler (R-64th district)." At the end of the day, if we want to make real policy prescriptions that are not just emotional responses to the situation, we’ve got to wait until the fact pattern becomes more clear."

Students at Wednesday's protest offered a warning to lawmakers that if they don't see real change, they will vote leaders out of office. They say gun reform is long overdue.

"No one should have to live through this. We shouldn’t have. Parkland shouldn’t have. Uvalde shouldn’t have," said a student to the crowd.