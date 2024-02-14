MSU students gather to remember one year since tragic campus shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was a somber evening Tuesday at Michigan State University. Berkey Hall and the MSU Union were lit up in green in remembrance of the shooting tragedy that unfolded there one year ago.

As thousands of people gathered in a parking lot near the Spartan Statue, they watched video screens in silence as two tolls sounded at Beaumont Tower at 8:18 p.m. for Arielle Anderson and Alex Verner.

At 8:25 p.m., Beaumont Tower sounded another toll for Brian Fraser, marking one year to the minute that the three young Spartans had their lives taken — a tragedy that paralyzed a campus for hours.

“No matter where we were, it was a devastating experience that night," said MSU student Jersey McGregor, who attended the vigil. "We became a statistic that night. It sucks, but I'm thankful that we have each other and everyone that supported us.”

One year later, that support is on full display. Hundreds of Spartans gathered on campus to grieve and remember.

“Everyone has their own story. We were all talking about that earlier, where we were when it happened," student Isabella Iafrate said. "It's kind of one of those things you remember.”

For these students, coming together on this day was important. Tuesday's Remembrance Gathering gave space for students to write down their thoughts and feelings, while a hot chocolate station provided warmth, and green luminaries passed out to each student lit up the night.

“This was a great thing they did and I'm very happy they put this on for us just so we can all come together again and be with each other,” student Gabrielle Quain said.

Even before the event, student organizations also lent a helping hand. MSU's motorcycle club passed out free flowers for students to lay at the Sparty Statue, attached with a note honoring all three lives lost.

“We really found it difficult going through that experience, and we just wanted to spread kindness through the community,” club member and MSU sophomore Aditya Midathala said.

While each student is dealing with their own grief, they still find ways to support each other, exemplifying the motto that "Spartans Stand Together."

“We've all been so supportive of each other and everything that's happened, and it's important to see others caring and us caring for others too,” Quain sid.

"It was definitely very scary for me. I can recount the experience," Midathala said. "I really at first found it difficult to come to campus, but my friends and family and everyone else encouraged me to stay strong and stay together and really come together as a community."

The school is also gathering feedback on a permanent memorial that they plan to construct in the Spring of 2025.

