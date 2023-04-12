MSU students hold walkout, demand action to combat mass shootings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Marching in the name of safety and ending mass shootings, students at Michigan State University took part in a walkout Wednesday.

“It’s always been close to my heart and very important. Of course, it happened to our campus, which makes it personal to me. It’s very important to remember people we lost and honor them,” student Dhriti Mari said.

Another student, Rani Asava from Traverse City, said, “I want everyone to know we are just kids, just students. I’m tired of fighting for my life and skipping class when I need to learn for a job in the future, but I can’t because I’m scared about my life.”

Along with chanting, victims’ names and carrying signs, those who participated say they’re doing everything possible to ensure campus safety remains top priority.

WXYZ Students participating in a walkout at Michigan State University continue to advocate for school safety and an end to gun violence after the February shooting on the East Lansing Campus. (April 12, 2023)

MSU has implemented increased measures including tighter key card access and improved camera monitoring.

For MSU junior Joel Blanding, the progress is positive but not a sign the work is over.

“We need the awareness. It’s still going on too much around the nation, if not here,” Blanding said.

MSU faculty member Marlene Green was also among those traveling across campus to the Sparty Statute.

“I’ve been a faculty member for 44 years. So proud of these kids. Every kid that stands up against gun violence is a hero to me,” Green said.

In the meantime, Michigan State has established a faculty committee to determine how to spend more than $1 million that were raised in donations for the Spartan Strong fund. They plan to announce a process for students to apply for the funds in the near future.

“I feel one area it should go to is the victims and their families. Doing something to help them or a fund for them,” Blanding said.

For Mari, it’s also a matter of giving a tribute to those who lost their lives.

“I wish it would go to gun violence prevention and working on the systemic issues,” she said.

MSU has also used other funding to pay for medical and funeral expenses.