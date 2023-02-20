MSU students return to Capitol, call for gun legislation and remote learning

LANSING, Mich. — Just seven days after a mass shooting claimed the lives of three Michigan State students and injured five others, hundreds gathered at the Capitol calling for the passage of gun legislation.

Monday's protest at the Capitol marked the second demonstration organized by students since the shooting.

Several students spoke at the demonstration. Some retold stories of the moments alerts went out about an active shooter on campus. Other students shared spoken word and songs.

"Just last week I was so proud to be able to call myself a Spartan. On February 13, 2023, at 8:32 p.m. my life changed forever," said one student as she teared up.

"We thought because we were in America now there wouldn’t be too much to worry about. We left family in Lebanon to be here. We left our home to be here," said another student to a crowd of her peers. "I already move through this world on automatic defense of threats to come my way because I am a woman. I already move through this campus on automatic defense because I am scared to see the person who harmed me and now I have an extra layer over these fears."

Students filled the capitol walkway from the steps to the street with signs in hand that read things like "How many more?" and "Am I next?"

"It feels very powerful. It feels very impactful and it gives me hope for the future," said sophomore student Gabrielle Bain of the turnout. "We’re not demanding change, we’re making change. We need things to change. Things cannot go on like this. We want to be the last school to experience a school shooting."

Bain is a part of the group behind Monday's demonstration, Sit Down MSU. While some of the members said they've never engaged in activism, the group says they felt compelled to do something in the days after the shooting. They say their goal is to prevent another school shooting from happening.

"This is something my generation has grown up practicing for and preparing for but when you actually are put in that position, your mind just freezes up and you don’t know how to react," said Aya Altantawi who is a senior at MSU.

The students say they want lawmakers to pass legislation requiring more strenuous background checks for potential gun owners and red flag laws.

"We’re not asking to completely abolish the use of all guns. I think that would be extremely unrealistic but I think it's the bare minimum to ask that they be used safely. There should be more checks and balances in place in order to access them," said Altantawi.

The students say they're also asking the university to add more security measures like cameras in classrooms. Additionally, they say remote learning should be an option for students who are struggling to return to campus.

"It feels so weird being on campus, especially because of all the signs," said Bain. It’s amazing to see how much support we’re getting but it’s almost inescapable. Everywhere we turn, every street you go to, it’s a reminder of this horrible tragedy that is extremely recent."

A spokesperson for the university says they have given MSU faculty guidance to be flexible and empathetic to students who will all have unique needs. They say students should reach out directly to their instructors for accommodations. Whether professors grant those requests is up to their discretion.