Officials release more details about investigation into Michigan State University shooting suspect

(WXYZ) — Now to the tragedy at Michigan State. The latest information was revealed by police both on the victims and the suspect in Monday's tragic shooting.

One of the five students injured has been upgraded at Sparrow Hospital from critical to stable condition.

Officers also revealed further details about their encounter with the suspect.

Investigators found two nine-millimeter handguns in his backpack with eight magazines and 50 loose rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition. There were two empty magazines and a loaded magazine in his breast pocket. Investigators also found a note with a potential motive but did not reveal it.

The weather today matched the feelings of students on campus, some of them coming to Berkey Hall to get their belongings they left behind roughly 70 hours ago while running from the gunfire.

This is happening as police divulge new details of the investigation.

“We saw the exact place that we were sitting down. It kind of just takes you through that whole moment again,” said Max Cibor, MSU Freshman.

Freshman students Max and Matthew returning to Berkey Hall today for the first time since the mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night, which claimed the lives of 3 students and injured 5 others.

“Sleep doesn’t come easy really. There’s a lot of thoughts going through your head,” said Matthew Sommerdyke, MSU Freshman.

Meanwhile, investigators today revealed what they found four miles away with the body of the suspected shooter after he died by suicide, including two handguns.

“Those handguns are both 9-millimeter. He also had additional magazines and ammunition,” one said.

Police also located a two-page note that could help investigators understand why the shooter carried out the attack.

“Indicated where he was going to visit and also, kinda, gave an indication of why, maybe a motive, but nothing we can actually confirm just yet,” said Lieutenant Renee Gonzalez, Michigan State Police.

A search warrant of the alleged shooter's home potentially provided more clues.

“At the residence, a cell phone was collected. Journals of sorts, miscellaneous writings, and fired 9mm casings,” said Gonzalez.

As so many are still coming to grips with the reality of what happened here, a sign of hope.

“One of our students has moved from critical to stable condition. So, I just want you to pray for those families. Pray for the families who will be having services over the next couple of days,” said Dr. Rema Vassar, MSU Board of Trustees Chair.