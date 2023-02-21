'She was a diamond.' Family honors MSU victim at Tuesday funeral, legislators attend and promise change

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The photo on the front of Arielle Diamond Anderson’s funeral pamphlet depicts her perfectly. Family says the 19-year-old young woman was an angel.

Arielle’s funeral was Tuesday afternoon at Zion Baptist Church in Detroit and it was very much a celebration of life.

Filled with soulful music and prayer, hundreds of loved ones and many public officials paid their respect.

One speaker said, “If we could carbon copy Arielle we would and the world would be a much better place. Arielle’s life, impact, and presence has changed the world for the better.”

Among the family and friends in attendance were many public officials including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governo Garlin Gilchrist, Detroit Police Chief James White, Michigan State University Interim President Dr. Teresa Woodruff, and the Mayor of Harper Woods, Valarie Kindle.

During the service MSU Board of Trustees Chair, Rema Vassar announced that they will be honoring Arielle with a degree, an announcement that was made with standing applause.

The Mayor of Harper Woods, Valarie Kindl announced that February 21 will now be a remembrance day for Arielle.

Another said, “She went to school, but didn’t make it home. She gained her wings!”

Family said Arielle was extremely close with her family, she was intentional with how she invested in others.

Arielle grew up in Harper Woods and graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 2021 before heading to MSU where she was shot and killed by a gunman on the evening of February 13.

“We’re expecting our legislature to do the right thing, we’re expecting them to stand up and implement legislation that will impact mental health legislation and gun reform,” said one service speaker.

During her time at the platform Governor Whitmer said, "The actions we take in response to this will honor your daughter, her life will not be in vain.”

A life cut short but certainly lived to the fullest.

Loved ones spoke passionately about how Arielle, true to her middle name, shown bright like a diamond.

From a young age she told everyone she would grow up to be a surgeon to help others and the brilliant young woman was on track to do just that.

As family said Tuesday, Arielle was special. She was one of a kind. She was perfect.

“Nobodies perfect, but Arielle is as close as you can get to perfection,” said one speaker.