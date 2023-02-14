Students discuss security measures at MSU after mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Assessing security protocols at Michigan State University after a devastating tragedy in the form of a deadly mass shooting Monday night, students are speaking out and sharing their thoughts.

7 Action News asked student Gianna Campanella, a sophomore, “When it comes to the student Union and other buildings open to public, should that policy change?”

Her response makes a clear statement.

“I think so. Usually, you need a key card to get into certain buildings and for the Union, it is open to the public,” Campanella said.

Another student has also spoken up.

“My fight or flight response kicked in,” Dominik Molotky told 7 Action News anchor Keenan Smith after hearing gunshots nearby on Monday night.

“Burkey Hall, I mean, it’s an older building, and there’s no locks, even on the classroom doors. Shoutout to my professor… after the four shots went off, he was sitting there holding one of the classroom doors. And there’s a big window next to it too — he was just holding it closed,” Molotky said.

Retired FBI Special Agent in Charge Andy Arena provided the viewpoint that the size of the campus makes it extremely difficult to prevent any and all threats at all times.

“Trying to lock down a campus of this size, weapons and the flow of people, it’s impossible, it’s impossible. Not in the country we live with freedoms we enjoy,” Arena said.

Student Dylan Fear is leaving for a couple days to spend time with family and look for a way to gather his emotions. He says answers must come soon and, in the meantime, “You need to give us time. Our peers were killed in cold blood.”

Students told us they do value and appreciate how MSU shared information quickly and was transparent during the incident. They are also eager to hear more about campus safety and possible policy changes from the university.