Tom Izzo holds media availability before Spartans practice

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Head Basketball Coach Tom Izzo is speaking with the media ahead of practice. This is his first time speaking with the media since Monday's shootings.

“Our hearts are heavy. Our loss has been great. Our lives have been permanently changed,” said Izzo, who has been head coach since 1995. “But with a shared commitment to help each other, and a promise to remember those we have lost, we will learn to find joy once again.”

Izzo, whose son Steven is a Michigan State student, said his son “was at one of the buildings two nights ago about 10 minutes after things happened.”

He also said he, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and others visited the hospital where the injured students are “fighting for their lives.”

“I can’t begin to imagine what all of you are going through,” he told the students, who poured into a site near “The Rock,” a community gathering place that has become a makeshift memorial in the days since the attack.