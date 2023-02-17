Watch Now

U-M plans to honor MSU community during Saturday's basketball game

(WXYZ) — When the University of Michigan basketball team hosts Michigan State at Crisler Center this Saturday, they plan to honor the victims and the MSU community following Monday’s tragedy. 

Michigan Athletics says the U-M team will wear specially designed warm-up shirts, and there will be 2,000 special t-shirts for student ticket holders. 

Michigan Athletics plans to hold a moment of silence, and Crisler Center will light up green and white. 

The U-M Pep Band will also be performing MSU’s alma mater. 

A Spartan Strong flag will also be up in the Maize Rage student section. 

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday. 

