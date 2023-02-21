Vigil, classes mark one week since Michigan State mass shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The deadly shooting at Michigan State University last week touched so many people in every corner of the state, country and even across the world.

Exactly one week after chaos was silence. At 8:18 p.m. — the moment the first 911 call came in last week — it was silent Monday night at the Wayne County Community College Northwest Campus. State Rep. Stephanie Young helped organize a vigil for the three young lives taken and the five forever altered.

“We didn’t know their names, we didn’t know their stories, but here we are a week later. We know so much about Arielle. We know so much about Brian. We know so much about Alexandria,” Young said to the crowd.

About 20 to 30 people were in attendance at the vigil, including Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and a representative from Moms Demand Action. Speakers called for gun reform, while praying for the lives lost.

Beyond the eight students shot, more than 50,000 were terrorized that day. All are now working toward a return to normal.

“At the same time, they want to go back to class, but also it’s just hard for people to focus on schoolwork," MSU Junior Jonathon Kho said. "It feels unimportant right now with everything going on.”

On MSU’s campus, Kho and his fellow students say it’s been a strange day. Classes resumed Monday morning, but many were emptier than usual. Teachers, also emotional, reflected on the past week.

“I just had a quantum physics lecture where we talked about physics for five minutes and most of it was just like what happened last week and how do we respond and move forward,” Kho said.

“I just had a class with typically 300 students with 60 today,” MSU sophomore Nolan Radomski said.

Over the weekend, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were both laid to rest in metro Detroit. Monday, a viewing for Arielle Anderson was held in Eastpointe. She will be laid to rest Tuesday after a funeral service in Detroit.

“Spartans," Young to the crowd. "I am a Spartan. Once you’re a Spartan, you’re always a Spartan. So that hits close to home.”

As Spartans come together, many demand action and change as they continue to grieve.

“It felt like the world kind of stopped that day and it’s strange the world is continuing as we’re still going through this grieving process," said Carly Lesoski, an MSU alum who attended the vigil with her husband and young child. “Michigan State is where we got married too, so there’s a really deep connection there. Now as a parent thinking about what these parents have gone through losing their children or having their children injured in this way is an absolute nightmare.”

MSU will continue providing counseling services for students all week long on campus. More information can be found on the university's website.