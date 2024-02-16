'We can't stop': MSU students rally for stricter gun laws at state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of Michigan State University students demanded change on Thursday on the steps of the state Capitol in Lansing. They want stricter gun laws.

They say when it comes to gun violence, “enough is enough."

The rally happened just two days after the one-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting on campus.

Three students were killed in that attack — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alex Verner. Five others were injured.

That terrifying day looms large in the Spartan community and moved many to action.

In the past year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation requiring background checks, safe storage and red flag laws.

But those at the rally want more.

“I’m exhausted. I’m truly exhausted. But it is worth every law. It is worth every life and every reality that we will change,” Maya Manuel said. “We got those damn bills passed. We got those bills passed, but we can't stop… I don’t want to be in my position 30 years from now, looking at the next 20-year-old and saying, I'm sorry that I didn't do enough to stop this.”

Some of the student activists sounded off on “stand your ground” laws and open carry, saying addressing these is the next step to reducing gun violence in Michigan.

They also called for increased mental health services.

It wasn't just lawmakers those at the rally called out. They also mentioned university administration, saying there hasn't been enough follow-through when it comes to increased security, and they are struggling to feel safe again after last year's trauma.

