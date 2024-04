OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple departments responded to a fire at the former Queen of the Family Retreat Center in Oxford Tuesday night.

The building is located on West Drahner Road, west of South Lapeer Road.

Crews from seven different departments responded to the scene.

Officials say the building is owned by Oxford Community Schools and was undergoing renovations to become its new administration building.

No one was inside at the time.

7 Action News is working to learn more information.