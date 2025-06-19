Multiple homes shot up in Augusta Township, MSP looking for suspects

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are looking for who is responsible for shooting up at least four homes in Augusta Township Tuesday night. Some homes were shot nearly a dozen times.

MSP says this happened on Tuttle Hill Road in August Township and there are no injuries reported.

However, this happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., when families were winding down for the night and children were getting ready for bed.

WXYZ Damage left behind

“I mean honestly, one of the bullets that went through the front window was like 2 inches to the left of where I normally sit when we watch TV," Amy Chmielewski, who was home when her home was shot up, said.

Chmielewski and her partner, Haze Blackburn, decided to take a break from their normal nightly routine of watching TV Tuesday evening and decided to put a puzzle together instead. It's a decision that may have saved their lives.

"Had we not been putting together the puzzle, it could’ve been a totally different story," Chmielewski said.

WXYZ Amy Chmielewski (left) and Haze Blackburn (right)

At this time, MSP says they do not have anyone in custody and need the community’s help.

Despite the multiple bullet holes outside and inside Chmielewski and Blackburn's home, they are just glad everyone, including all their animals, are OK.

Their next door neighbor, Robin Kind, his wife and his three children were all unharmed as well.

WXYZ Neighbors patching up windows

“Thank God that nobody got hurt," Kind said.

Despite the fact that everyone is safe, this community says they won’t be sleeping as comfortably knowing the person or people that did this are still out there.

“I just spoke to a neighbor who stopped by and she said she’s putting her kids in the basement tonight," Chmielewski said.

If you have any information or video that could help in this investigation, be sure to reach out to the MSP Brighton Post by calling 810-227-1051.

