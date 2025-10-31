Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple injured after limo bus overturns on I-75 in Monroe County

Multiple people were injured in a limo bus crash on I-75 in Monroe County on Thursday evening, Michigan State Police said.
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple people were injured in a limo bus crash on I-75 in Monroe County on Thursday evening, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened near mile marker 16 in Frenchtown Township.

Authorities say several people were taken to the hospital after the limo overturned and crashed. It’s unknown at this time how serious the injuries are.

The crash closed southbound I-75 for several hours. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Additional details have not yet been released.

