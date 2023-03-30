Multiple investigations ongoing at Detroit Board of Police Commissioners

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners met Thursday amidst multiple swirling investigations into the board itself.

The investigations include probes led by Detroit’s inspector general and DPD’s internal affairs division and were announced by Commission Chair Bryan Ferguson.

“Some or all of these investigations were initiated because of inconsistencies discovered by Commissioners and/or Staff members who recognize the importance of transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility in our service to the community,” Ferguson said.

Details of the alleged wrongdoing are unclear, but 7 Action News has learned that one of the claims being investigated involves an alleged “ghost employee” on the board payroll, collecting money that was not earned.

Last Friday, Ferguson announced that two longtime board staffers were put on paid leave.

Lawrence Akbar, the previous chief investigator for the board, and Melanie White, who was the previous board secretary, were placed on administrative leave while the investigations are ongoing.

After leaving their posts last year, both retained employment within the Office of Chief Investigator.

But at least one commissioner fears sidelining Akbar and White doesn’t stem from wrongdoing, but from long-simmering animosity among board members and staff.

“We had pretty much public scrutiny of individuals without due process, and they’re entitled to that,” Bell said, adding that he’s not seen evidence to date that would indicate the board was paying a ghost employee.

In a joint statement, both Akbar and White denied any wrongdoing.

“We were never personally worried about these false allegations and accusations lodged against us but we were and remain very concerned for the City and community because of the deceit, unprofessionalism, and egregiousness by bad characters both on the Board and Staff behind this slimy campaign,” the wrote. “We've done nothing wrong.”

Bell said the investigation stemmed from animosity between Ferguson and Akbar.

“We’re supposed to be an oversight board and we are not functioning in that capacity,” he said.